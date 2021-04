Syria's Assad says Russian airstrikes essential In his first interview since Moscow began launching airstrikes, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the Russian campaign has to succeed, or else the entire region faces destruction. Meanwhile, Turkey says that a Russian warplane violated its airspace, prompting it to scramble F-16 fighter jets. Russia continues its airstrikes in Syria, angering the U.S., Turkey and their coalition partners in the Middle East. Holly Williams reports from Istanbul.