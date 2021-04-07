Live

Sweetgrass basket weavers

Outside of Charleston, South Carolina, generations of weavers - members of the Gullah community have collected the sweetgrass that grows in the area to create their baskets. Mark Strassman reports. Originally broadcast on May 31, 2015.
