Sutton Foster & Carol Burnett: Musical comedy royalty In 1959 an unknown named Carol Burnett burst onto the New York stage in the musical comedy "Once Upon a Mattress." Now, two-time Tony-winning star Sutton Foster is recreating the role of Princess Winnifred, a princess in search of a suitable mate, in the new Broadway revival. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Burnett and Foster about the power of fairy tales – from the theatrical kind to real life.