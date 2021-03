Suspects charged with assaulting police officer who died after Capitol riot Two men who have been charged with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the January 6 riot, appeared in federal court Monday. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on the video evidence in that case. She also has an update on a motive behind the deadly Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.