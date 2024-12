Suspect in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO had ghost gun and silencer on him when arrested Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was arrested with a backpack containing a gun and a suppressor that were consistent with the weapon used in Thompson's shooting, according to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano has more on Mangione's arrest and what happens next in the case.