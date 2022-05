Survivor of Appalachian School of Law mass shooting reflects 20 years later In 2002, three people were killed and three others were injured at the Appalachian School of Law in southwest Virginia. Twenty years later, the U.S. is still experiencing similar mass shootings at schools. Peter Tsaharidis was a student at the Appalachian School of Law. He joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss how he feels in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.