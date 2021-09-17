Survey finds many employees expect work-from-home options after pandemic A recent survey found about 43% of employees expect organizations to continue offering work-from-home options after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. As companies try to navigate the Delta variant and decide when or if teams should return to the office, the survey from PayScale found while employers have different strategies and priorities, nearly three-quarters agree remote work will change the talent landscape, especially in white-collar industries. PayScale CEO Scott Torrey joined CBSN to discuss the survey.