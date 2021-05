Survey: About 1 in 3 Americans think progress has been made toward racial justice The latest Edelman Trust Barometer survey found that about 1 in 3 Americans believes there's been progress toward racial justice in the past year, and the majority of Americans likes it when businesses speak out on racial issues. Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the roles of business and the media in racial justice.