Surging pediatric COVID-19 cases raise concerns for teachers and parents ahead of new school year Children across America are getting ready to begin another pandemic school year, but alarming new numbers from the American Academy of Pediatrics are raising concerns. The organization says nearly 72,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases were reported last week, up more than 30,000 from the week before. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about preparations for the new school year.