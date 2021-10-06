Supreme Court hears case of Guantanamo Bay prisoner seeking secret info about his torture The Supreme Court is weighing the case of a Guantanamo Bay prisoner seeking information about his alleged torture at the hands of the CIA at a so-called black site in Poland. Abu Zubaydah claimed the U.S. government has also forbidden him from testifying in an investigation by Polish authorities. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.