Supreme Court to take up Oklahoma death row inmate's appeal The Supreme Court says it will take up the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip, who the Oklahoma attorney general does not want to execute. Glossip was convicted of paying a man to kill a motel owner in 1997, but Glossip's lawyers say the hired hitman isn't a credible witness and Oklahoma's top prosecutor says his trial was "unfair and unreliable." CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more.