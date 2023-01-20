Supreme Court to hear case challenging law that protects social media companies The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February in a case challenging the law that protects social media companies from facing lawsuits over their users' posts, which is known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The justices are also considering whether to hear challenges to laws in Florida and Texas that aim to prevent social media companies from removing content. Federal defense attorney Ronald Chapman II joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.