Supreme Court seems poised to block Mexico's lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers There is only one store in Mexico where people can legally purchase firearms, but hundreds of thousands of guns are making it into the hands of cartel members each year. The Mexican government says a majority are coming from the U.S., and in 2021, Mexico sued top American gun manufacturers. Now, the Supreme Court has decided to hear the case. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks it down.