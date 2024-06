Supreme Court rules on abortion, Purdue Pharma cases On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court released more major decisions on multiple cases as the term nears its end. The justices blocked the $6 billion settlement by the makers of the drug oxycontin because it also shielded members of the Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, from future lawsuits. The court also ruled Idaho must allow emergency abortions, for now.