Supreme Court resumes without Antonin Scalia

The Supreme Court resumes for the first time since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The court will operate with eight justices until a replacement is nominated and confirmed. With more, CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joins CBSN.
