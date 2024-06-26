Supreme Court rejects challenge to government's contacts with social media companies The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a group of social media users in two states did not have a legal right to seek an injunction against the Biden administration over its contacts with social media platforms. The group had claimed their First Amendment rights were being infringed upon when the White House tried to pressure social media companies to remove content deemed as misinformation. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford has more on the decision and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman has more on the cases still yet to be decided by the court before its term ends.