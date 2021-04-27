Live

Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch faces contentious confirmation battle

President Trump wants Senate Republicans to change the rules if needed to confirm his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Some Senate Democrats already oppose him, but for others, the vote will be a tough call. Jan Crawford reports.
