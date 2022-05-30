New York gun law case to be decided at Supreme Court The recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, have once again reignited debate over gun laws in the U.S. The Supreme Court is set to release an opinion on a New York gun law case that could make it easier for people to carry concealed weapons. Darrell Miller, the Melvin G. Shimm Professor of Law at Duke Law School and co-faculty director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law, joined CBS News to discuss the impact of the highly anticipated decision.