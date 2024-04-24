Supreme Court hearing Idaho abortion access case Two years after overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is hearing a high-profile abortion case Wednesday involving Idaho's near-total abortion ban. The Biden administration is challenging the Idaho law with a creative legal argument, saying it conflicts with an existing federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency care for pregnant women, even if it means performing an abortion to save the mother's life. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford is at the Supreme Court with more.