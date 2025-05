Supreme Court allows Trump to end legal protections for over 500,000 immigrants The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration on Friday to end humanitarian parole protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The court earlier ruled the Trump administration can revoke the temporary legal status of more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez and legal contributor Jessica Levinson have more.