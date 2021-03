Supermarket employee goes on deadly rampage at store Police say that 24-year-old Randy Stair used two shotguns to kill three of his co-workers at a Pennsylvania supermarket before he killed himself. Investigators believe Stair spent 90 minutes blocking the store's five exits before moving his car in front of an emergency door, taking the guns into the store and opening fire. Eric Deabill of CBS Scranton affiliate WYOU-TV reports.