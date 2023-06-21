Superhumans Center in Ukraine provides prosthetics to those injured in the war Far from the frontlines, Ukraine's Superhumans Center is providing prosthetics and rehabilitation to some of the 10,000 Ukrainians who have lost a limb during Russia's bloody invasion. CBS News Foreign Correspondent Holly Williams visited the center and spoke to two young wounded warriors learning to walk on their new prosthetics. She also heard from American billionaire Howard Buffett, whose foundation funds the center, about what the world can learn from Ukraine's resiliency.