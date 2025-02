Rep. Suhas Subramanyam on efforts to reign in DOGE Emotional USAID employees were given just 15 minutes Thursday to retrieve their belongings after losing their jobs. These kinds of layoffs are taking place across the U.S. and other parts of the world due to cuts imposed by the Department of Government Efficiency. Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia joins "America Decides" to discuss his legislation calling for more transparency about DOGE.