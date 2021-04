Stunning testimony in murder case against Robert Durst Real estate heir Robert Durst is accused of killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000 -- just before prosecutors were set to question Berman in the 1982 disappearance of Durst's first wife Kathie Durst. Former friend Nathan Chavin took the stand in pre-trial testimony Feb. 16, alleging Durst made damning confessions. Erin Moriarty reports.