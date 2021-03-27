Live

Watch CBSN Live

Students suspended for allegedly snorting candy

At least three New Mexico middle school students are accused of snorting Smarties on campus and have been suspended for 10 days. The school district classifies the candy as drugs and says students can be suspended or expelled for possessing them.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.