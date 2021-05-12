Stormy Daniels wants to "set the record straight" on alleged Trump affair, lawyer says The lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels says his client should be free to give her account of her relationship with Donald Trump. A lawsuit filed Tuesday says a nondisclosure agreement signed by Daniels is "legally null and void." The suit alleges that since Mr. Trump himself never signed the agreement, Daniels should be free to discuss her alleged "intimate relationship" with Mr. Trump in 2006 and 2007. Daniels' new attorney, Michael Avenatti, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the lawsuit.