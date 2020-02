Storm Ciara batters U.K. and northern Europe The cleanup has begun after Storm Ciara violently swept through the U.K. over the weekend. Also, Sinn Fein, which used to be the political wing of the Irish Republican Army, has made unprecedented political gains in Ireland, and tensions remain high in El Salvador after an armed standoff inside the country's parliament. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner joined "CBSN AM" with those stories.