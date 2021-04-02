Live

Watch CBSN Live

Stocks plunge in massive Wall Street sell-off

Investors are pulling money out of the market after getting spooked by some regulatory changes in China and renewed concerns over a potential Greek default. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 experienced their worst point decline in more than three weeks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.