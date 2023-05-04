Watch CBS News

Stocks fall as regional banks fuel industry fears

The Dow Jones fell more than 200 points Thursday as regional bank stocks plummeted. Wall Street Journal banking and finance reporter Ben Eisen spoke with CBS News' Lana Zak and Errol Barnett about what the development means for investors.
