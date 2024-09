Senators plan to hold Steward Health Care CEO in contempt for skipping hearing Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre is facing a contempt of Congress vote after failing to appear at a Senate hearing Thursday. The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions accuses de la Torre of financially benefiting from the bankruptcy of his company. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins to discuss the impact of Steward's bankruptcy on patients and hospitals.