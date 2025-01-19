Steve Guttenberg on caring for a hero, and being one As the Palisades Fire exploded, Steve Guttenberg, one of the biggest movie stars of the 1980s and '90s, was moving abandoned cars so emergency vehicles could get through. Six sleepless days later, and with much of his hometown reduced to ruins, he was still there to help protect his and his neighbors' homes. He spoke with CBS News contributor Lisa Ling about the importance of making a difference; and about caring for his late father, Stanley, whom he calls his "anchor," and whom he writes about in the book "Time to Thank: Caregiving for My Hero."