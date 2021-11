Steve Bannon appears in court to face contempt of Congress charge for skipping January 6 House committee interview Trump ally Steve Bannon surrendered to law enforcement on Monday after skipping a deposition by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. If convicted, Bannon could face a year in jail — and the sentence could send a message to other subpoenaed Trump officials, including Mark Meadows, who skipped a deposition last week.