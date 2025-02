Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family talks about Allison Holker's memoir, healing after loss In an exclusive interview, the mother and brother of Stephen "tWitch" Boss spoke with "CBS Mornings" about the beloved DJ and TV personality's legacy and the private details revealed about his life in his widow, Allison Holker's, recently released memoir. Boss died in December 2022 by suicide. The memoir has fueled tensions between his family and Holker.