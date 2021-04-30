Live

Watch CBSN Live

States demanding more transparency from Kars4Kids

The attorney general of Minnesota is joining Oregon and Pennsylvania in raising questions about how Kars4Kids -- one of the largest vehicle-donation charities in the country -- spends its money. Tony Dokoupil reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.