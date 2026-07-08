Starter Homes are a Million Bucks Now | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Starter homes now cost $1 million in many parts of the country, leaving younger generations wondering whether homeownership is still a realistic goal. Jill asks whether buying a house should remain a cornerstone of the American dream, or if the idea itself has become outdated. Plus, caller questions: Dorian is feeling the financial strain of wedding season as travel costs, gifts and pricey trips pile up. And Andrew, a new dad, wants to know whether now is the right time to buy term life insurance. Have a money question? Email askjill@jillonmoney.com.