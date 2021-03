Sprint and Verizon compete over affordable cell phone plans Sprint is launching a new plan that covers ten lines for $100 a month, and customers will get $350 for switching to the provider. Verizon is fighting back with its own deal of $60 a month for unlimited talk and text. CBS News financial analyst and contributor Mellody Hobson joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to weigh in on the big shakeup in the cell phone industry.