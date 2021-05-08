Spike Lee on rebooting the iconic and timely "She's Gotta Have It" The 1986 movie "She's Gotta Have It" marked the feature length debut of director Spike Lee. Lee followed it up with a string of landmark movies including "Do the Right Thing," which earned him an Oscar nomination for best screenplay. Years later, his career has come full circle with the Netflix premiere of his new TV series "She's Gotta Have It." The show reimagines the original story in 2017 and it's as timely as ever. Alex Wagner reports.