Special Report: Biden speaks about end of war in Afghanistan President Biden addressed the nation from the White House a day after the last U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan, and defended his administration's handling of the situation. "After 20 years of war," he said, "I refused to send another generation of America's sons and daughters to fight a war that should have ended long ago." Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report with senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, national security correspondent David Martin, and foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata.