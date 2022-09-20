Watch CBS News

Special master calls hearing on as Trump resists sharing info on classification

The special master appointed to review documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate holds the first hearing in the case Tuesday. Ahead of that hearing, Trump's legal team filed a motion opposing Judge Raymond Dearie's request that they provide information about any steps allegedly taken to declassify those records. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
