Spanish gold coins worth millions found off Florida coast The story begins in the 18th century when 11 Spanish ships were destroyed in a hurricane off the Florida coast. They were sailing from Cuba to Spain. Last month, 300 years to the day since the disaster, a Florida salvage company recovered 350 sunken gold coins. They are worth $4.5 million. 1715 Fleet Queens Jewels co-founder Brent Brisben joins “CBS This Morning” with some of the rare coins.