SpaceX Polaris Dawn launch delayed at least a day

SpaceX is delaying its historic Polaris Dawn launch for at least a day due to a helium leak. The capsule carrying four private citizens is now scheduled to liftoff Wednesday morning at the earliest. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood has more.
