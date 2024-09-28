SpaceX launches capsule that will give Starliner crew a ride home A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday with a NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut aboard a Crew Dragon capsule that normally carries four. That is because the Crew Dragon's two empty seats will be used to give two Boeing Starliner astronauts a ride back to Earth next February. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were part of Boeing's first crewed test flight of its Starliner, and though it got them to the International Space Station back in June, problems with its propulsion system prompted NASA to look for another ride. Manuel Bojorquez reports.