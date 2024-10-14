Watch CBS News

SpaceX catches rocket booster in dramatic landing

In one of the most dramatic, high-risk space flights to date, SpaceX launched a gargantuan rocket and used giant mechanical arms to pluck the descending booster out of the sky. Mark Strassmann has details.
