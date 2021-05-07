Live

Watch CBSN Live

Southwest Airlines' all-female flight crew

Southwest Airlines put a spotlight on an all-female flight crew flying from St. Louis to San Francisco. The airlined congratulated them on Twitter with a play on words, calling the flight "unmanned." CBSN's Reena Ninan has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.