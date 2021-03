Southern states top list of worst states for kids during the pandemic, Save the Children finds A new report cites Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico among the worst states for children during the pandemic as millions of children across the country face hunger and many parents struggle with stress and anxiety. Betsy Zorio, vice president of U.S. Programs and Advocacy for Save the Children, discussed the organization's "Childhood in the Time of COVID" report with CBSN.