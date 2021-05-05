Live

Southern California battles hepatitis A outbreak

Lines are long and constant at pop-up clinics around San Diego, where hundreds of people have waited to get free hepatitis A vaccines. There's a desperate race against time to stop the hepatitis A virus from spreading. Mireya Villarreal reports.
