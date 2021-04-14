South Carolina, it's safe to turn on your TVs again With more than 24 million dollars expected to be spent on campaign ads in South Carolina this campaign cycle, John Dickerson offers his “condolences” to South Carolina’s television audiences. Plagued by airwaves clogged with creative campaign ads, there was no escaping the race. But there is hope for the people of South Carolina, according to this "Face the Nation" web extra. Unless the Democrats follow suit before their vote next week, it’s now safe to turn on the television for another four years.