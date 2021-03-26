Live

Son sells cheesesteaks to fund mom's final trip

When his mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer, Dustin Vitale became determined to bring her and the entire family to Egypt by selling cheesesteak sandwiches out of his home. Steve Hartman shares their story in "On the Road."
