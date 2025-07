"Somebody Somewhere" star Bridget Everett Actress and cabaret star Bridget Everett put her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, on the map with "Somebody Somewhere." Everett was a writer, producer and lead actor in the Peabody Award-winning HBO series about a Midwestern woman returning home and working through grief. Correspondent Luke Burbank visited Everett in Manhattan, to talk about her surreal journey, and about a show whose characters can be hopeless and hopeful in the same moment.