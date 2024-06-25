Some states consider face mask bans after harassment incidents, protests Some states are now considering banning masks over concerns face coverings hide the identities of people committing crimes. At least 18 states and Washington, D.C., already have laws that could be used to penalize those who wear face masks, many of which were enacted to target the Ku Klux Klan's use of masks and hoods to conceal their identity. Washington Post reporter Fenit Nirappil joined CBS News to discuss the push for mask bans.